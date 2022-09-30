Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 5.1%

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 2,832,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 936,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Botswana Diamonds Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.