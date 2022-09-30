Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

