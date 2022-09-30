BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BWA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

