BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

DSM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.66. 3,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,969. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $8.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

