BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.92. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

About Dye & Durham

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.