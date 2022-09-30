Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $0.33 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

