Blockzero Labs Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $456,110.85 and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,083.44 or 0.99977746 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00080983 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.