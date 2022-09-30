Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,361,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,154 shares of company stock valued at $90,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.