Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

