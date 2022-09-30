Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

BGX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,158. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

