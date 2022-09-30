BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 1.3 %

MQT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 73,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

