BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Stake Raised by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 6,287.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357,046 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund makes up about 1.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 3.36% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

