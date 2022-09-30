BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 196.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 130.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BGR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 165,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.