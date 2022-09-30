Black Phoenix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161,952.10 (BPX)

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Black Phoenix coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Black Phoenix has a total market cap of $161,952.10 and $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,394.46 or 1.00022321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00084399 BTC.

Black Phoenix Profile

BPX is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Black Phoenix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict’s aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

