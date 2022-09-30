BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

BK Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BK Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,291. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 2.05% of BK Technologies worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

