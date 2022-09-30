BitBook Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $416,382.29 (BBT)

BitBook (BBT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. BitBook has a total market cap of $416,382.29 and $130,816.00 worth of BitBook was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBook coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBook has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,394.46 or 1.00022321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00084399 BTC.

BitBook Coin Profile

BitBook is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. BitBook’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. BitBook’s official Twitter account is @Bitboosters and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBook Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBoost is launching an application «The Block», which is a decentralized e-commerce platform based on the Ethereum blockchain's smart contracts protocol. All transactions within The Block will take place in ether (ETH). BBT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that allows users to list items on The Block marketplace. “

