Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $4.40 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.