Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.47 and last traded at C$9.54. Approximately 93,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,896,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

