BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BVXV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

