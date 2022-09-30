bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Down 45.4% in September

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 330,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.8 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

BMXMF stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

