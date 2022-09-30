Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $360.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $217.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.99. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Biogen by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.