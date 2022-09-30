Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.90

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 4077693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bilibili by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

