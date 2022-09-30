Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Bilfinger stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFLBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bilfinger from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

