Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Best Buy by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 306,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 122,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Best Buy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 214,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

