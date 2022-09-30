Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 34,071 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,954,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Best Buy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 306,641 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 122,116 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 75,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

