Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on the stock.

Investec Group Stock Performance

LON:INVP opened at GBX 351.60 ($4.25) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 421.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.70. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 694.20. Investec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 299.40 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54).

Get Investec Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Investec Group

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total value of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79). In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total value of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79).

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.