Berenberg Bank Cuts Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Price Target to GBX 110

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance
Shares of SUPIF opened at 1.10 on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of 1.10 and a 1-year high of 1.10.
