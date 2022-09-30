Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Airbus Stock Down 1.3 %

EPA:AIR opened at €88.09 ($89.89) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.50.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

