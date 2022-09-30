Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 59000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Benton Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Benton Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

Recommended Stories

