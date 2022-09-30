Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 44,654 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 1,592,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 41.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

SILV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 861,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,266. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

