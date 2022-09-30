Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 15,889 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
