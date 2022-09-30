Belvedere Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Belvedere Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.5 %
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
