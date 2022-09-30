Belvedere Trading LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

CCJ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 265,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 228.02 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

