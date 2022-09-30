Belvedere Trading LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Belvedere Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 398,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Höegh LNG Partners stock remained flat at $9.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $308.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.60%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

