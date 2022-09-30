Belvedere Trading LLC Buys 4,432 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Post makes up about 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.07% of Post worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Post by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. 8,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,590. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $91.48.
POST has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post to $109.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
