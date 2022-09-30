Belvedere Trading LLC Buys 4,432 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Post makes up about 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.07% of Post worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Post by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after purchasing an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,862,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. 8,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,590. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $91.48.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Post’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post to $109.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

