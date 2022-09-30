BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELIMO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $450.00.

BELIMO Price Performance

Shares of BELIMO stock opened at $330.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.90. BELIMO has a 12 month low of $330.00 and a 12 month high of $600.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

