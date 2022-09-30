Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 44,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCEKF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.10 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

