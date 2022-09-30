Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.57. 4,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40.

Insider Activity

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,305,000 after acquiring an additional 591,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,959,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,863,000 after acquiring an additional 501,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329,342 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

