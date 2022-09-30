Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.21.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,080. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.61.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

