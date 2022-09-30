Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,275 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

