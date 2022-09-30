Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. 123,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,465. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

