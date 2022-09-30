Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 85,895 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Provident Financial Services worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

PFS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,026. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile



Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

