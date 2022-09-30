Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,066. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

