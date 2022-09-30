Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $33.83 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

