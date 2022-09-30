Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.68. 72,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,067.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

