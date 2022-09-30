Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.92. 31,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,709. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $206.04 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.