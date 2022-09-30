Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,205 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 77,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,160. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 868.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

