Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0576 on Major Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00148357 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,465,384 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
