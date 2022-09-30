Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 35.8% in September

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 21,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Shares of BHC opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

