Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Up 4.5%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07. 585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.