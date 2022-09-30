Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Up 4.5%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:BGet Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07. 585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group (NYSE:BGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

